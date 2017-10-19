Salvation Army volunteers in Janesville struggling with Coats for Kids donations

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Volunteers with the Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary in Janesville say they're struggling with winter coat donations for families.

Volunteer Bev Stalsberg says compared to last year, they've only received about half the amount of donations. In fact, she says it's the lowest amount of donations in the past five years.

Volunteers collect coats, snow pants, boots, hats, gloves and other items such as sweatshirts and fleece jackets.

Stalsberg says they're ok on most items, except winter coats.

"We're asking for sizes 10 to 12, 14 to 16, 18 to 20, and any extra large men's and women's [coats] is what we're really down on," said Stalsberg.

Volunteers admit they don't know the real reason why donations are low this year but figure it has something to do with warmer weather in October.

"We're just thinking that maybe it's because we've had warmer weather, and people just haven't gotten into their closets and looked at what they had and what their kids could wear again this year," said Stalsberg.

Volunteers will continue collecting donations until October 28th.

They're asking anyone willing to dig through their closets and donate to drop off their items at the Salvation Army store on Sutherland Avenue in Janesville.