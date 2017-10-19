Florida governor declares State of Emergency ahead of white supremacist's speech

GAINESVILLE, FL. (WKOW) -- Florida's governor has declared a state of emergency ahead of a white supremacist's speech at the University of Florida Thursday.

White supremacist Richard Spencer is scheduled to speak at the university Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, the university is ramping up security efforts in help tame any protests that may erupt on campus. The university is spending more than half a million dollars on security.

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs says the school is required by law to allow Spencer to speak on campus but advises students and staff to stay away from the event. He says that Spencer's ideals are not part of Gator Nation.

"Our campuses are places where people from all races, origins, and religions are welcomed and are treated with love," said Fuchs. "Messages of hate on our campus are contrary to our values."

Spencer denies that he is interested in riling racist tensions on campus.

"I have no interest in doing anything like that," Spencer said in a statement. "My interest in speaking at the University of Florida, speaking all over the country, is to raise consciousness among whites, among white people."

Federal and local officials are hoping the event goes on without any major problems.