Pet of the Week: Meet Jim Bob and Milo

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Jim Bob and Milo are both playful kittens searching for their forever home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friends.

Jim Bob and Milo are both a Domestic/Shorthair mix and came from the same litter. Roadruck says they get along well with other cats and kids. They both love to snuggle and are extremely playful.

Roadruck also mentioned their upcoming adoption event. If you’re looking for your new best friend, head over to the Petco in Janesville the weekend of November 4-5.

