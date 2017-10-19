Pet of the Week: Meet Jim Bob and Milo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pet of the Week: Meet Jim Bob and Milo

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Jim Bob and Milo are both playful kittens searching for their forever home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friends.

Jim Bob and Milo are both a Domestic/Shorthair mix and came from the same litter.  Roadruck says they get along well with other cats and kids.  They both love to snuggle and are extremely playful.  

Roadruck also mentioned their upcoming adoption event.  If you’re looking for your new best friend, head over to the Petco in Janesville the weekend of November 4-5.

Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.