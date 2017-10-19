Rain forecast for California

SANTA ROSA, CA (WKOW) -- Wildfires have devastated neighborhoods in California this fall. Tens of thousands of acres continue to burn. Some relief is on the way in the form of quieter winds and some much-needed rain. Rain is forecast to fall over the wildfire areas late Thursday night.

11,000 firefighters have been battling the blazes. 42 people have been confirmed dead and another 88 are still missing in Sonoma County. Entire neighborhoods have been burned to the ground and the damage is already being estimated at more than 3-billion dollars.