Volunteer program for salt application

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Soglin will announce at a meeting on Thursday his plan for a voluntary program for professional salt application.  The program is designed to reduce chloride in the water supply that is often contaminated by runoff salt.  The certification will allow consumers to identify snow removal service providers who are taking care to reduce their environmental impact.

27 News will be at Thursday's meeting and will continue to update. 

