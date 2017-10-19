Disney on Ice 'Reach for the Stars' arrives in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Disney on Ice has made its triumphant return to Madison after more than a decade.

On Friday, Shanda DeWitt and Stina Martini stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the show.

Both DeWitt and Martini are both principals and portray the roles of Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

Immersing families in the stories of their favorite Disney character, Reach for the Stars is a new twist on fairytale fun. The 4-day Reach for the Stars extravaganza opened Thursday, Oct. 19 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 22 with 7 show performances.

