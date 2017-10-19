Disney on Ice 'Reach for the Stars' arrives in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Disney on Ice 'Reach for the Stars' arrives in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Disney on Ice has made its triumphant return to Madison after more than a decade.

On Friday, Shanda DeWitt and Stina Martini stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the show.

Both DeWitt and Martini are both principals and portray the roles of Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

Immersing families in the stories of their favorite Disney character, Reach for the Stars is a new twist on fairytale fun. The 4-day Reach for the Stars extravaganza opened Thursday, Oct. 19 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 22 with 7 show performances.

Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.