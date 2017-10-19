What's Going Around: Seasonal depression

MONROE (WKOW) -- Medical professionals at the Monroe Clinic say they are starting to see more cases of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as season depression, now that the weather is starting to get cooler.

Dr. Lori Phelps is a clinical psychologist for Monroe Clinic. She says seasonal depression is a mood disorder that happens every year at about the same time. Doctors don't know the exact causes of the condition, but say it could be triggered because of less sunlight and lower serotonin levels.

Dr. Phelps says the following symptoms can be linked to seasonal depression:

- Tiredness or low energy

- Moodiness

- Irritability

- Difficulty concentrating

- Oversleeping

- Problems getting along with others

- Weight gain

Dr. Phelps says if you suffer from any of these symptoms to take them seriously. Seasonal depression can get worse over time, especially without treatment. The condition can escalate into social withdrawal, school or work problems, substance abuse or even suicidal thoughts or actions.

For treatment, Dr. Phelps suggests the following options:

- Antidepressants

- Psychotherapy

- Exercise

- Spending time outside

- Light therapy

Also known as phototherapy, Dr. Phelps says light therapy involves sitting in front of a light box that mimics sunlight for 20-60 minutes in the morning to make your brain think it's summer. She adds that this is a very effective treatment for seasonal depression, working in just a few days with few side effects.