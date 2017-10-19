Authorities raid LaFayette County marijuana grow operation

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A marijuana grow operation was shut down Wednesday following a raid by multiple law enforcement agencies that ended with the arrest of two people.

Eric D. Switsky, 36, and Kristen D. Switzky, 33, are currently in custody in the Lafayette County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance, according to a news release from the LaFayette County Sheriff's Office.

As a result of the execution of the search warrant, more than 75 marijuana plants in various stages of growth were seized, as well as approximately 20 pounds of marijuana leaf “clippings,” according to the news release.

Also seized were items relating to a butane chemical hashish oil manufacturing operation, according to police. Numerous firearms were also removed from the residence for safe keeping.

The raid began about 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2017 when members of the Monroe Police Department, Green County Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Emergency Response Team, in cooperation with the Stateline Area Narcotics Task Force, or SLANT, executed a search warrant at 8832 Lake Road, Fayette Township, in Lafayette County.

The search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation involving SLANT, the Belmont Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office regarding a suspected indoor and outdoor marijuana growing and distribution operation at that residence, according to the news release.

The Switzkys were not home at the time the search warrant was executed but were both taken into custody later in the day.

Eric and Kristen Switsky face felony charges related to the manufacturing and distribution of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), as well as possession of tetrahydrocannabinols with intent to deliver.

Law Enforcement was assisted at the scene by Blanchardville EMS and the Blanchardville Fire Department..