Madison College Looking for Postseason Success

It's been a big season for the Madison College WolfPack women's soccer team (12-1-2).  With just one loss this season, they're getting ready to host a region semi-final this Saturday.

"We started out [the season] really, really strong," said freshman striker Britt Schumann, a DeForest grad.  "Everybody [on the team] just plays really well together and we get each other.  We kind of had a little bit of a slump and we're just working really hard to get back to where we were when we started."

The WolfPack began the season with 11 wins and a tie and were ranked in the national top five, before dropping their only game to Joliet - who is now the top-ranked team in the region and #9 nationally.  A win for Madison College this weekend means they could have a rematch in next Tuesday's region championship.

"Getting the [team] chemistry right can be difficult especially early," said WolfPack head women's soccer coach Matt Schwartz.  "I think we were able to overcome some of our chemistry issues right away and deal with some of the teams we played early on in a positive way.  I think that pushed us over the top."

Should the team win on Saturday, it means they'll also go one step further than last year.  Another fun perk of the year, is that it's the first season the team has gotten to play on its new field.

"Last year was tough because we played at four different venues for home games," said Coach Schwartz.  "So we were all over the place.  It's something we can be really proud of when other teams show up.  We can feel good about playing at home and actually having home field advantage."

The Region 4 semifinal against Harper College kicks off at noon on Saturday, 10/21, at Goodman Sports Complex.  

    Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod. 

    The Big Ten is increasing its conference schedule to 20 games in men's basketball and 18 in women's basketball, starting in the 2018-19 season. The conference announced the move Thursday before its men's basketball media day at Madison Square Garden. Under the new format, men's teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once, splitting the single matchups evenly between home and away. In-state rivalries Illinois-Northwestern, Michigan-Michigan State
    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

