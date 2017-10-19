Madison College Looking for Postseason Success

It's been a big season for the Madison College WolfPack women's soccer team (12-1-2). With just one loss this season, they're getting ready to host a region semi-final this Saturday.

"We started out [the season] really, really strong," said freshman striker Britt Schumann, a DeForest grad. "Everybody [on the team] just plays really well together and we get each other. We kind of had a little bit of a slump and we're just working really hard to get back to where we were when we started."

The WolfPack began the season with 11 wins and a tie and were ranked in the national top five, before dropping their only game to Joliet - who is now the top-ranked team in the region and #9 nationally. A win for Madison College this weekend means they could have a rematch in next Tuesday's region championship.

"Getting the [team] chemistry right can be difficult especially early," said WolfPack head women's soccer coach Matt Schwartz. "I think we were able to overcome some of our chemistry issues right away and deal with some of the teams we played early on in a positive way. I think that pushed us over the top."

Should the team win on Saturday, it means they'll also go one step further than last year. Another fun perk of the year, is that it's the first season the team has gotten to play on its new field.

"Last year was tough because we played at four different venues for home games," said Coach Schwartz. "So we were all over the place. It's something we can be really proud of when other teams show up. We can feel good about playing at home and actually having home field advantage."

The Region 4 semifinal against Harper College kicks off at noon on Saturday, 10/21, at Goodman Sports Complex.