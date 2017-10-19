Threat by former student forces brief lockdown at Evansville High School

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Evansville High School went into a brief lockdown this morning following a threat by a former student, police say.

Evansville police were called to the school about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 where staff were detaining an 18 year old former student of the district.

In a note sent to district families, Administrator Jerry Roth said that the former student had a knife and attempted to attack a high school administrator when they were subdued by staff.

In a news release, police identified the former student as Katelyn Nicole Frame,18, of Evansville.

The high school went on lockdown for brief period. Frame was immediately taken into custody and was not in contact with any students.

Frame was taken into custody on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct while armed, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Frame was transported by the Evansville Police to the Rock County Jail.