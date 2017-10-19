Release of sex offender prompts public meeting Thursday in Beloit

According to a report from Madison Police Department, officers found a Madison man with a stab wound on his torso around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of State Street.More >>
A marijuana grow operation was shut down Wednesday following a raid by multiple law enforcement agencies that ended with the arrest of two people.More >>
A Madison woman who occasionally let a homeless man stay at her apartment was injured when the man turned violent.More >>
It's official. Reich Brothers is purchasing the former Oscar Mayer facility on Madison's east side.More >>
New numbers from the Madison Police Department show overdoses from the drug are up 205 percent. It's especially startling for those who respond to help.More >>
October 2017 will mark 50 years since the Dow demonstrations took place on campus, transforming the lives of many students, staff, and community members.More >>
Two suspected marijuana dealers in Lafayette County are now in jail.More >>
A Reedsburg man has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault at a care facility in Columbia County.More >>
A police chief in Delaware says the suspect in the shooting of six people in Delaware and Maryland, three fatally, discarded a handgun and ran when police spotted him walking in a town.More >>
There was a small, but emotional ceremony Wednesday night in support of a memorial that was vandalized on the Capitol Square in Madison last month.More >>
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is fighting against - and bracing for - a proposed budget cut of fifty percent to funds used to manage the city of Janesville's stray animal populationMore >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is working to keep some troubled roads safe for you. A recent study found a hot spot of crashes and traffic violations around a stretch of Highway 19 through DeForest and the towns of Windsor and Burke.More >>
Most UW-Madison students walking by the non-descript Ingraham Hall, at the corner of Observatory Drive and Charter Street, are probably unaware of the bloody riot that broke out there 50 years ago.More >>
Madison Police are introducing a new non-lethal weapon into their mix of bean bag shot guns and tasers.More >>
