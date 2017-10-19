BELOIT (WKOW) – Beloit police will hold a community meeting Thursday in advance of the release of a convicted sex offender.

Steven M. Schuelke, 41, will reside at 2219 Euclid Ave. in Beloit upon his release. Schuelke has been convicted of a variety of sexual assault charges in La Crosse County going back to 1993, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at the Forum in Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

The Department of Corrections has not set a date for Schuelke.

Schuelke’s targeted victims include minor and adult females. His pattern of behavior consists of using social interactions to provide alcohol to victims prior to committing sexual crimes, according to the newxs release.

The meeting will provide information on the sex offender registry and notification law, education on protecting oneself and others from sex offenders and the supervision release plan for Schuelke.

For the first year of his release, Scheulke will be restricted to his residence dex cept fo outing approved by the department of health services that are under the direct supervision of a department of corrections escort and that are for employment, volunteer, religious, educational, treatment, exercise or supervision purposes, or residence maintenance or for caring for his basic living needs.

Schuelke also will be prohibited from contacting minors, patronizing bars, contact with his victims no alcohol or drugs and other restrictions set by the corrections department.

The meeting will be held in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Department of Health Services and the Rock County Human Service Department.