Big Ten expands conference basketball schedules next season

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks opened their season with a 108-100 victory over Boston on Wednesday night to spoil the homecoming of a Celtics team coming off a late and emotional season opener.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball program appears to have lost it's top recruit in this year's senior class. Whitnall star Tyler Herro announced his decommitment from Wisconsin on Twitter.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have signed QB Jerod Evans to the practice squad. The team announced Tuesday.More >>
The Badgers have no shortage of weapons at running back. Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Chris James has carried the bulk of the run game, but redshirt freshman Garrett Groshek making the most of his opportunities and is adding depth to the Wisconsin run game.More >>
UW-Madison students joined in some fun and philanthropy at the Kohl Center on Monday.More >>
Businesses in Green Bay are expecting Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone to cut into their bottom lines.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball program appears to have lost it's top recruit in this year's senior class. Whitnall star Tyler Herro announced his decommitment from Wisconsin on Twitter.More >>
