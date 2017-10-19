Big Ten expands conference basketball schedules next season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Big Ten expands conference basketball schedules next season

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) -

The Big Ten is increasing its conference schedule to 20 games in men's basketball and 18 in women's basketball, starting in the 2018-19 season.
   The conference announced the move Thursday before its men's basketball media day at Madison Square Garden.
   Under the new format, men's teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once, splitting the single matchups evenly between home and away. In-state rivalries Illinois-Northwestern, Michigan-Michigan State and Indiana-Purdue will be played twice annually.
   The women's schedule will include five opponents playing twice and eight once, split evenly between home and away. It also will emphasize state and regional rivalries.
   Big Ten men's teams currently play 18 conference games and the women's teams play 16.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Big Ten expands conference basketball schedules next season

    Big Ten expands conference basketball schedules next season

    The Big Ten is increasing its conference schedule to 20 games in men's basketball and 18 in women's basketball, starting in the 2018-19 season.    The conference announced the move Thursday before its men's basketball media day at Madison Square Garden.    Under the new format, men's teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once, splitting the single matchups evenly between home and away. In-state rivalries Illinois-Northwestern, Michigan-Michigan State ...More >>
    The Big Ten is increasing its conference schedule to 20 games in men's basketball and 18 in women's basketball, starting in the 2018-19 season.    The conference announced the move Thursday before its men's basketball media day at Madison Square Garden.    Under the new format, men's teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once, splitting the single matchups evenly between home and away. In-state rivalries Illinois-Northwestern, Michigan-Michigan State ...More >>

  • Greek Freak (37 points) leads Bucks past Celtics, 108-100

    Greek Freak (37 points) leads Bucks past Celtics, 108-100

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks opened their season with a 108-100 victory over Boston on Wednesday night to spoil the homecoming of a Celtics team coming off a late and emotional season opener.    

    More >>

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks opened their season with a 108-100 victory over Boston on Wednesday night to spoil the homecoming of a Celtics team coming off a late and emotional season opener.    

    More >>

  • Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

    More >>

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Big Ten expands conference basketball schedules next season

    Big Ten expands conference basketball schedules next season

    The Big Ten is increasing its conference schedule to 20 games in men's basketball and 18 in women's basketball, starting in the 2018-19 season.    The conference announced the move Thursday before its men's basketball media day at Madison Square Garden.    Under the new format, men's teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once, splitting the single matchups evenly between home and away. In-state rivalries Illinois-Northwestern, Michigan-Michigan State ...More >>
    The Big Ten is increasing its conference schedule to 20 games in men's basketball and 18 in women's basketball, starting in the 2018-19 season.    The conference announced the move Thursday before its men's basketball media day at Madison Square Garden.    Under the new format, men's teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once, splitting the single matchups evenly between home and away. In-state rivalries Illinois-Northwestern, Michigan-Michigan State ...More >>

  • Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

    More >>

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

    More >>

  • Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

    Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is on the American Heart Association (AHA) Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Watch List for 2017 Coach of the Year.  The organization announced the list on Wednesday.  The award is in Bryant’s honor because he passed away from heart disease in 1983.  The winner will be announced live on January 10, 2018. The 20 coaches on this year’s Watch List are (in alphabetical order): · Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsi...More >>
    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is on the American Heart Association (AHA) Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Watch List for 2017 Coach of the Year.  The organization announced the list on Wednesday.  The award is in Bryant’s honor because he passed away from heart disease in 1983.  The winner will be announced live on January 10, 2018. The 20 coaches on this year’s Watch List are (in alphabetical order): · Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.