City employees take a knee in response to police chief's blog post

According to a report from Madison Police Department, officers found a Madison man with a stab wound on his torso around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of State Street.More >>
A marijuana grow operation was shut down Wednesday following a raid by multiple law enforcement agencies that ended with the arrest of two people.More >>
A Madison woman who occasionally let a homeless man stay at her apartment was injured when the man turned violent.More >>
Evansville High School went into a brief lockdown this morning following a threat by a former student, police say.More >>
It's official. Reich Brothers is purchasing the former Oscar Mayer facility on Madison's east side.More >>
New numbers from the Madison Police Department show overdoses from the drug are up 205 percent. It's especially startling for those who respond to help.More >>
It's the worst case scenario for a Madison bride, she loses her Rogers & Holland diamond engagement ring after a swim at Devil's Lake. "It was given to me by the woman that I love," Ellie Glasted said about her beautiful $10,000 sparkler.More >>
Big changes are coming to Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Wednesday night the public got to hear about them.More >>
A federal jury convicted one of two men charged in a 2014 bank robbery in Sauk County.More >>
Two suspected marijuana dealers in Lafayette County are now in jail.More >>
Doctors are now tailoring cancer treatment specifically to individual patients.More >>
A Reedsburg man has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault at a care facility in Columbia County.More >>
A police chief in Delaware says the suspect in the shooting of six people in Delaware and Maryland, three fatally, discarded a handgun and ran when police spotted him walking in a town.More >>
A big setback for people who ran in the Milwaukee Marathon last weekend.More >>
There was a small, but emotional ceremony Wednesday night in support of a memorial that was vandalized on the Capitol Square in Madison last month.More >>
