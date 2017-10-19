Hall of Fame QB Bart Starr to attend Packers game vs. Saints

The family of Bart Starr says the Hall of Fame quarterback will attend the Green Bay Packers' Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.

The 83-year Starr has not attended a Packers game since Thanksgiving 2015, when he took part in the unveiling of Brett Favre's retired No. 4.

Starr has been recovering from two strokes and a heart attack he suffered in 2014. But USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Starr's family determined he was well enough to make the trip to Green Bay.

This is also the weekend the Packers Hall of Fame is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Green Bay's 1967 championship team. Starr's family said it could not commit to his being able to attend that celebration Saturday evening at the Lambeau Field Atrium.