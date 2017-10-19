Hall of Fame QB Bart Starr to attend Packers game vs. Saints

Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod.More >>
Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.More >>