Police identify suspect in recent downtown attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a Fitchburg man in connection with an attack late last month in downtown Madison.

Police say they have probable cause to arrest Ralph J. Mitchell, Jr., 27, for substantial battery.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

The incident took place Sept. 30, 2017 when a Madison woman suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a stranger in the 400 block of W. Gilman St, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Earlier, police say the victim had been in a bar with friends when a couple of men tried to "chat them up." The victim told the men they were not interested in meeting people.



One of the men confronted her outside of the bar telling her that he hits women, according to police.

As she continued to ask to be left alone, he said: "I'm going to knock you out. I put hands on women," according to the report.

The victim was punched multiple times in the face, suffering many injuries including a broken jaw.



Police were called during the attack and the woman's assailant dashed off as he learned officers were on their way.