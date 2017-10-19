Happ named to preseason All-Big Ten team - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Happ named to preseason All-Big Ten team

MADISON (WKOW) -

Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod.

2017-18 PRESEASON BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Miles Bridges, Michigan State

2017-18 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*
Justin Jackson, F, Maryland

Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan

MILES BRIDGES, G/F, Michigan State

Nick Ward, F, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, G, Minnesota

Nate Mason, G, Minnesota

Scottie Lindsey, G/F, Northwestern

BRYANT MCINTOSH, G, Northwestern

Vincent Edwards, F, Purdue

ETHAN HAPP, F, Wisconsin

*Additional honorees due to ties in voting

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

