Video: Racoon hitchhikes ride on Madison delivery truck - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Video: Racoon hitchhikes ride on Madison delivery truck

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Employees at Dorn True Value Hardware got a bit of a surprise Thursday when they went to unload their weekly shipment from Harvard, Illinois.

After hearing a rustling at the back of the truck, a raccoon bounded out of the back of the truck. 

John Therrian recorded the great escape in his cell phone.

"Jason Shaw, the manager, has a history of catching animals," Therrian wrote in an email. A few years back he was the person who caught the escaped monkey in the downtown area. On Thursday, they had another chance at stardom.

Watch below:

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.