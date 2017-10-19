Video: Racoon hitchhikes ride on Madison delivery truck

MADISON (WKOW) -- Employees at Dorn True Value Hardware got a bit of a surprise Thursday when they went to unload their weekly shipment from Harvard, Illinois.

After hearing a rustling at the back of the truck, a raccoon bounded out of the back of the truck.

John Therrian recorded the great escape in his cell phone.

"Jason Shaw, the manager, has a history of catching animals," Therrian wrote in an email. A few years back he was the person who caught the escaped monkey in the downtown area. On Thursday, they had another chance at stardom.

