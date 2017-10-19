Madison man's leg broken in hit-and-run - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man's leg broken in hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for the driver who hit a man while he was crossing the street.

Police say the man suffered a broken leg and other injuries after he was hit be a dark colored minivan Wednesday night. The victim told police he was in a crosswalk and had a walk light while cross E. Washington Ave. at the intersection with N. Baldwin St.

The driver of the van took off. Madison police say they hope video evidence can help them identify the driver.

