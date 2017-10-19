Bill would make it a felony to participate in a riot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some Republican state lawmakers want to make it a felony to participate in a riot, or carry out several other activities during one.

But Democrats believe the package of legislation aimed at riots is far too vague, and would impact people simply expressing their first amendment rights.

Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) authored three bills total.

Senate Bill 303 defines a riot as public disturbance that involves an act of violence, as part of an assembly of at least three persons, that constitutes a clear and present danger of property damage or personal injury or a threat of an act of violence, as part of an assembly of at least

three persons having the ability of immediate execution of the threat, if the

threatened action would constitute a clear and present danger of property damage

or personal injury.

SB 305 would make it a felony to bring a gun to a riot, while SB 304 would make it a Class A misdemeanor to block a road during a riot.

"I don't think anywhere in the first amendment it says that you can go out and you can be violent to get your message across and that's acceptable. I'm sorry, that is absolutely not acceptable," said Sen. Wanggaard, during a public hearing in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety Thursday.

But there are questions about whether 100 people involved in a demonstration that has three people acting violently, would make felons of all participants.

"Its effect will be like most laws that tend to be punitive in our state," said Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee). "There's a disparity in how they are implemented. And the disparity tends to fall on the bad side of people of color."

Sheriffs and police chiefs across the state support the bills, but very few legislators have actually signed on to sponsor the legislation.

There is no committee vote on the bills scheduled at this time.