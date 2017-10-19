Sheriff: care worker admits to sexual contact with disabled client

PORTAGE (WKOW) - A Columbia County Sheriff's detective says a care worker at a group home admits to sexual contact with a disabled client.



Authorities arrested 29-year old Joel Nesler of Reedsburg this week on the tentative charge of second degree sexual assault. They say Nesler victimized a woman at the home in the Pardeeville area. Even though the victim's mental capacity is diminished, Columbia County Sheriff's detective Ben Oetzman says the victim was able to report the crime to the care workers.



Oetzman says Nesler confessed to the sexual contact with the victim. "He did confess to what the client said had happened," Oetzman says.



The home on Laura Drive is operated by Dungarvin.



"We take very seriously the safety of the people we support," Dungarvin state director Julie Josephitis writes in a statement.



She declines to comment on when Nesler was hired, and whether any previous complaints have been filed against him.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokesperson Jennifer Miller has yet to comment on the group home facility's state license record.



Oetzman says no report of any other similar action by Nesler has surfaced.

Nesler remains jailed, and is expected to appear in Columbia County court Friday.

