Intoxicated driver in Mother Fool's crash convicted of three felonies

MADISON (WKOW) - The intoxicated driver who rammed an SUV into a destructive crash into Madison's Mother Fool's coffee house is convicted of three felony crimes.



55-year old Todd Tantillo Thursday entered pleas of no contest to two charges of operating while intoxicated and causing injury, and third offense OWI. Other charges were dropped, but will be allowed to be considered when Tantillo is sentenced later this year.



Tantillo rammed the SUV on Williamson Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2016, causing it to careen into the business. One SUV passenger was seriously injured and hospitalized for weeks. Others inside the vehicle were also hurt.



The coffee shop was closed for several months as repairs were made.

After his arrest last year, Tantillo served as his own attorney for a time, and made an unsuccessful bid to have the charges against him thrown out.

An assistant Dane County district attorney says Tantillo's plea was entered without any concession from prosecutors on a recommended cap on his sentence.

Because two of the charges carry repeater enhancers, Tantillo will face additional, possible years in prison.



