Madison Mayor recalls Dow Chemical protests 50 years later

MADISON (WKOW) -- Those who were involved in the Dow Chemical protests still have time to share their experience with historians at UW-Madison.

Hundreds were involved in the protests, perhaps most famous, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. During the 1967 protests, Soglin was a grad student at UW-Madison. He tells 27 News the protests has a profound impact on him. In fact, he says it is the reason he got into city politics.

Soglin was among dozens of students sent to the hospital after a peaceful sit in against the Dow Chemical Company turned into a violent clash with police.

The protests' 50th anniversary comes just weeks after the UW Regents approved a new rule: any student who disrupts a controversial speaker more than once, will be expelled.

Soglin calls it unconstitutional, and says free speech is as much of an issue today as it was then.

"The very new rules that the regents were looking at this last month, are very similar to rules they adopted in the weeks preceding the DOW...in 1967," said Soglin.

The mayor says no matter how wrong a speakers' message may be, that everyone has a right to free speech.

Overall, he says he hopes people can continue to express their opinion peacefully, without fear of violent repercussion.