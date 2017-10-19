Great Sauk State Trail opens to public

Evansville High School went into a brief lockdown this morning following a threat by a former student, police say.More >>
A marijuana grow operation was shut down Wednesday following a raid by multiple law enforcement agencies that ended with the arrest of two people.More >>
According to a report from Madison Police Department, officers found a Madison man with a stab wound on his torso around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of State Street.More >>
Hours after Madison Police Chief Mike Koval blogged Wednesday about canceling his "all-access subscription to viewing NFL games" due to players taking a knee during the national anthem, a group of city employees decided to take a knee of their own.More >>
A Madison woman who occasionally let a homeless man stay at her apartment was injured when the man turned violent.More >>
Medical professionals at the Monroe Clinic say they are starting to see more cases of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as season depression, now that the weather is starting to get cooler.More >>
New numbers from the Madison Police Department show overdoses from the drug are up 205 percent. It's especially startling for those who respond to help.More >>
It's the worst case scenario for a Madison bride, she loses her Rogers & Holland diamond engagement ring after a swim at Devil's Lake. "It was given to me by the woman that I love," Ellie Glasted said about her beautiful $10,000 sparkler.More >>
Volunteers with the Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary in Janesville say they're struggling with winter coat donations for families.More >>
Big changes are coming to Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Wednesday night the public got to hear about them.More >>
A federal jury convicted one of two men charged in a 2014 bank robbery in Sauk County.More >>
Two suspected marijuana dealers in Lafayette County are now in jail.More >>
Doctors are now tailoring cancer treatment specifically to individual patients.More >>
A Reedsburg man has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault at a care facility in Columbia County.More >>
The Carbon Apartments look like many of the upscale residential developments that are becoming a common sight on Madison's eastside, but its tenants are quite different.More >>
