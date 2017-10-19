Great Sauk State Trail opens to public - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Great Sauk State Trail opens to public

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- A trail decades in the making is now open to the public.

The Great Sauk State Trail connects Dane County to Devil's Lake, and the 400 Trail in Reedsburg. Thursday's ribbon cutting showed off the first step to the development of the regional recreation trail.

Phase one consists of more than five miles of paved trail.

"If you think this section is good, wait until you see what we have coming as we extend into Dane County and we extend into Devil's Lake," said Sauk County Board Supervisor Marty Krueger,." It's going to be fantastic."

One of the partners, the Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail, is currently conducting a capital campaign to raise the remaining funds needed to being construction of the next six miles of the trail.

When the project is completed, Devil's Lake DNR Management says is believes the connection will one day create the busiest trail system in the state.

