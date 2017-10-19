Toddler survives dangerous, high-speed chase through 3 states

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A two year old Milwaukee girl is back home, safe with her mother after being taken illegally by her father, who led authorities on a three-state manhunt.

With the toddler in the mini-van he stole from her mother, police say Kenneth Brown took police on a dangerous, high-speed chase through parts of Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

He was finally stopped in Indiana, where police say he hit three squad cars before putting a knife to the girl's throat, then slashing his own.

"The part that scared me was when he pulled out the parking lot he went right in front of cars and could have been hit and she wasn't in no car seat," mother Mandy Finch told WISN.

The little girl has small cuts on her chin, but is otherwise okay.

The father, Kenneth Brown, is in the hospital.

Finch says her former boyfriend has mental health issues and had a court order to stay away from the family after an incident in August that was recorded on police body camera.