New group aims to make UW-Madison safer and more inclusive to all religions

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's the vandalism we've seen all too often around Madison. Spray painted swastikas on a memorial next to a Jewish synagogue in September. Then, this month swastikas were scratched into the hoods of several new vehicles in an east side dealership. Not to mention, there have been multiple instances of swastikas and other hateful messages that have popped up on the UW-Madison campus over the past few years.

"As a member of the Jewish community, seeing that act of vandalism and hatred was very difficult," said sophomore Julia Brunson.

"When things like this happen, it's a time for self reflection," added senior Kyra Fox, who is Jewish and a Unitarian Universalist.

The two are par of a group of 12 UW-Madison students who are coming together to help change the culture surrounding religion on campus and around Madison.

"We have Muslims in the group, we have Hindus, we have people who do identify as Agnostic and Atheist," said Fox as she described that the members of the group come from different faiths.

The new program, called the Center for Religion and Global Citizenry, will have tough conversations once a week about religion. They're conversations both students say are needed on campus.

"When it comes to confronting problems within your community, it really takes a village," said Brunson.

"We can't as students just be having that conversation with other students. We need to be having it with the entire community," added Fox.

It's why the group will create and promote campus and community events to spread the important dialogue.

"We don't realize how different we are, but also how similar we are in some aspects," said Brunson.

It's a new group of students who are trying to leave UW-Madison a safer and more inclusive place. But it's a mission that will take time.

"It's a dialogue that needs to continue for many years to come," said Brunson.