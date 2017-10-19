State lawmaker's daughter charged with reckless homicide - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State lawmaker's daughter charged with reckless homicide

Brown County Jail photo

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Formal criminal charges are now filed against Cassandra Nygren, the daughter of state assemblyman John Nygren.
    She faces 10 counts, including 6 felonies.
    Two of those felonies are for reckless homicide.
    Nygren is accused of providing drugs to a pregnant woman, who overdosed and died.
    The woman's unborn child also died.

