Local businesses keen on Amazon coming to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) is trying to lure Amazon's 2nd headquarters to Madison. The online retailer expects to add 50,000 jobs wherever it lands.

Amazon is looking at more than 100 cities for its new 2nd headquarters. And MadREP submitted an application Wednesday.

“I think there are three things that set us apart and really gives us the confidence to compete for something like this, said MadREP President Paul Jadin. “It starts with University of Wisconsin and everything flows from that, including the talent, the research, significant alumni in the area, that’s sort of thing. And then, of course, you’ve got the ecosystem and technology that I think is probably in the top 10 now in the country,” he said.

According to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal, one of the sites being considered is University Research Park 2 on Junction Road and Highway M.

And that's good news for businesses in the area.

“It would be a wonderful thing for the state itself. It would help the economy, not just locally, but regionally” said Robert Thorstenson, assistant manager at Fontana Sports.

Thorstenson said the increased revenue from the new campus could be substantial.

“I would say it would have to be at least a good 10 to 15% increase.”

Next door at Frugal Muse Books, co-owner Andy Gaydor said if the city is successful at bringing Amazon to Madison, he expects to see more books flying off the shelves.

“We have an intelligent, educated, technologically savvy workforce here. So I think it's the perfect match.”

“Out of those people would be outdoors types. They would come, they would shop. Even if they're not into the outdoors,” Thorstenson said.

But with more people, Thorstenson can also see a downside to the move.

“Perhaps short term it would be, like with traffic management.”

Amazon said its total investment would be more than $5 billion.