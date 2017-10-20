TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi blocks northbound lanes of I-39 in Stoughton

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say all northbound lanes of I-39 are closed down in Stoughton right now after a semi rolled over around 1:30 Friday morning.



According to Wisconsin State Patrol, there were only minor injuries in the crash. Authorities expect to reopen all the lanes by 8 a.m., but this could cause some delays for your morning commute.

The Department of Transportation lists the following detour: Northbound traffic will exit on to Highway 73. Head north on 73 to Highway 12/18. Head west on 12/18 and then back onto the interstate.