Aaron Rodgers posts picture from hospital room after shoulder surgery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.

Rodgers broke his right clavicle in Sunday's loss at Minnesota after Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit Rodgers and took him to the ground. Rodgers landed on his right shoulder.

Brett Hundley will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Saints at Lambeau Field.

