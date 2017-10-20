NOAA Winter Outlook

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- NOAA has released their Winter Outlook for the 2017-2018 season. These outlooks are put together in an effort to help communities prepare for what weather is most likely to happen over the coming months.

Southern Wisconsin is forecast to be wetter than average but has equal chances to be either warmer than average or colder than average. Falling into the category of equal chances means that there are not any climatological signals that can be considered strong enough to lean one way or the other.

These outlooks are created by using computer model outputs based on based climatology and statistical forecasting. They represent the averages of an entire season but do not point to day to day weather. We are also always likely to have memorable outliers somewhere during the season.

Meteorologist Star Derry's blog on the outlooks can be found HERE.