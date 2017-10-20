Traffic alert: Parts of Regent Street closed following overnight - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Traffic alert: Parts of Regent Street closed following overnight crash

Public works crews repair a portion of Regent Street following an overnight crash. Matt Behrens/WKOW Public works crews repair a portion of Regent Street following an overnight crash. Matt Behrens/WKOW
1500 block Regent St

MADISON (WKOW) -- Expect traffic delays on westbound Regent Street this morning between Monroe St and Breese Terrace until  following clean up from a traffic crash.

Witnesses say at 2 a.m. a car was heading westbound on Regent Street crossing Park Street at a high rate of speed, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

That vehicle struck a hydrant on Regent St near Breese Terrace then continued westbound striking a light pole.

The car separated from its axles, engine and transmission and slid a city block to Lathrop Street where it was stopped by a tree.

The two occupants were assisted out by witnesses and fled west on foot along the bike path as the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

