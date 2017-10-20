PHOTOS: Burglars escape after crashing stolen car into Cross Plains gun shop

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Burglars drove a stolen car through the front of a Cross Plains gun shop overnight, then escaped with several weapons, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2017 to PT Firearms at 47 Glaciers Edge Square in Cross Plains for a report of a burglary.

The burglars backed a stolen 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis through the front of the store to gain entry, smashed display cases and stole several firearms, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspects were seen running from the store, leaving the stolen vehicle behind. Verona Police responded to the scene with a K-9 to track the suspects, but no one was located.

Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with Cross Plains Police, the ATF, and crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for evidence. \

If anyone witnessed this burglary or has information, please call the Dane County tip line at 284-6900 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.