Middleton police seeking man last heard from in September - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Middleton police seeking man last heard from in September

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police are looking for 36-year old John Balistreri Jr., who was reported as missing.

His family has not spoken to him since Sept. 11, 2017 and police would like to check his welfare.

Anyone who knows about his whereabouts, or have seen or spoken with him recently, please call or text Middleton Police at 608-824-7300. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.