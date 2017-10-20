Week 8 of Sports Extra - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Week 8 of Sports Extra

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Packers Place QB Rodgers on IR

    Packers Place QB Rodgers on IR

    The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that QB Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve, following surgery for a broken collarbone.  The move to IR doesn't completely rule out Rodgers for the rest of the season.

    More >>

    The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that QB Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve, following surgery for a broken collarbone.  The move to IR doesn't completely rule out Rodgers for the rest of the season.

    More >>

  • Week 8 of Sports Extra

    Week 8 of Sports Extra

    Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.

    More >>

    Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.

    More >>

  • Badgers to play on Friday night again next season

    Badgers to play on Friday night again next season

    For the second straight season, the Badgers football team will begin on a Friday night. The Big Ten announcing some schedule changes for the 2018 season. Among those changes, Wisconsin will now host Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31st.  The Badgers opened this season with a 59-10 win over Utah State on a Friday night. That game drew the smallest crowd of season thus far at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is a list of Big Ten games that have been moved to different dates for the 2...More >>
    For the second straight season, the Badgers football team will begin on a Friday night. The Big Ten announcing some schedule changes for the 2018 season. Among those changes, Wisconsin will now host Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31st.  The Badgers opened this season with a 59-10 win over Utah State on a Friday night. That game drew the smallest crowd of season thus far at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is a list of Big Ten games that have been moved to different dates for the 2...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Week 8 of Sports Extra

    Week 8 of Sports Extra

    Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.

    More >>

    Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.

    More >>

  • Badgers to play on Friday night again next season

    Badgers to play on Friday night again next season

    For the second straight season, the Badgers football team will begin on a Friday night. The Big Ten announcing some schedule changes for the 2018 season. Among those changes, Wisconsin will now host Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31st.  The Badgers opened this season with a 59-10 win over Utah State on a Friday night. That game drew the smallest crowd of season thus far at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is a list of Big Ten games that have been moved to different dates for the 2...More >>
    For the second straight season, the Badgers football team will begin on a Friday night. The Big Ten announcing some schedule changes for the 2018 season. Among those changes, Wisconsin will now host Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31st.  The Badgers opened this season with a 59-10 win over Utah State on a Friday night. That game drew the smallest crowd of season thus far at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is a list of Big Ten games that have been moved to different dates for the 2...More >>

  • Happ named to preseason All-Big Ten team

    Happ named to preseason All-Big Ten team

    Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod. 

    More >>

    Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.