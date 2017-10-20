Week 8 of Sports Extra

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that QB Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve, following surgery for a broken collarbone. The move to IR doesn't completely rule out Rodgers for the rest of the season.More >>
Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.More >>
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.More >>
It's been a big season for the Madison College WolfPack women's soccer team (12-1-2). With just one loss this season, they're getting ready to host a region semi-final this Saturday.More >>
Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks opened their season with a 108-100 victory over Boston on Wednesday night to spoil the homecoming of a Celtics team coming off a late and emotional season opener.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.More >>
Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.More >>
Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.More >>
