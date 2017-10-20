Badgers to play on Friday night again next season

For the second straight season, the Badgers football team will begin on a Friday night. The Big Ten announcing some schedule changes for the 2018 season. Among those changes, Wisconsin will now host Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31st.

The Badgers opened this season with a 59-10 win over Utah State on a Friday night. That game drew the smallest crowd of season thus far at Camp Randall Stadium.

Below is a list of Big Ten games that have been moved to different dates for the 2018 season:

Thursday, Aug. 30

Northwestern at Purdue

Friday, Aug. 31

Utah State at Michigan State

Western Kentucky at Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 21

Penn State at Illinois

Friday, Oct. 26

Indiana at Minnesota