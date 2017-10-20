Officer helps homeless man needing clothes for a new job

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was intended to be a random act of kindness, and the officer who dished it out was seeking no publicity for the good deed. But a second officer, who was with him on a shoplifting call Thursday morning, was so impressed he told his lieutenant, and now the word is out.



The story began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 when Madison police were called to Shopko on Zeier Road where store security had an unusually cooperative retail theft suspect in the office, according to a police incident report..



The remorseful 33-year-old man explained to the arriving officers that he is currently homeless, but there was new hope in his life.

He had found a job, but in order to keep it, he had to have a pair of black pants, and that was what he had tried to steal.



The officers issued him a citation and walked him outside.



That's when one officer reached into his wallet and gave the man $100, along with some words of encouragement about not giving up.