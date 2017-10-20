NASA: Orionid meteor shower, Uranus to be visible to naked eye tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Two amazing celestial events are happening Friday night! The annual Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak and Uranus may even be visible to the naked eye. And because we have a new moon and relatively clear skies, the environment will be dark enough to hopefully see both events!



ORIONID METEOR SHOWER

Orionid meteors are visible anywhere across the night sky, but your best chance for viewing will be away from city lights. 20-30 meteors per hour are expected! These meteors will be some of the fastest and brightest of the year because the particles will hit the atmosphere head-on. What we will see is the debris from Halley's comet. The best chance to see them will be around 2 am, according to NASA scientists.



URANUS

The second farthest planet in our solar system may be visible to the naked eye tonight. If you can't see it, binoculars will definitely do the trick. This is all possible because Uranus is in "opposition" to earth right now, meaning its at its closest point to our planet. Right now, Uranus is "only" 1.7 billion miles away from us, compared to its farthest point of 1.89 billion miles. To spot it, find the constellation Pisces. This will be in the southern sky after midnight. Uranus will be close to the star "Omicron Piscium," which is also visible to the naked eye. Because these stars are faint, you may need a star-chart or mobile app to spot it.

If you're able to get any shots of these celestial events, send them to connect@wkow.com. Happy viewing!