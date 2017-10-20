Packers Place QB Rodgers on IR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.More >>
Hours after Madison Police Chief Mike Koval blogged Wednesday about canceling his "all-access subscription to viewing NFL games" due to players taking a knee during the national anthem, a group of city employees decided to take a knee of their own.More >>
Expect traffic delays on westbound Regent Street this morning between Monroe St and Breese Terrace until following clean up from a traffic crash.More >>
It's the worst case scenario for a Madison bride -- she loses her Rogers & Hollands diamond engagement ring after a swim at Devil's Lake. "It was given to me by the woman that I love," Ellie Galsted said about her beautiful $10,000 sparkler.More >>
NOAA has released their Winter Outlook for the 2017-2018 season.More >>
Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.More >>
Badgers forward Ethan Happ has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The junior averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game last season. He was the only Wisconsin player to earn a preseason nod.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.More >>
A Columbia County Sheriff's detective says a care worker at a group home admits to sexual contact with a disabled clientMore >>
Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) is trying to lure Amazon's 2nd headquarters to Madison.More >>
Formal criminal charges are now filed against Cassandra Nygren, the daughter of state assemblyman John Nygren.More >>
Hours after Madison Police Chief Mike Koval blogged Wednesday about canceling his "all-access subscription to viewing NFL games" due to players taking a knee during the national anthem, a group of city employees decided to take a knee of their own.More >>
Some Republican state lawmakers want to make it a felony to participate in a riot, or carry out several other activities during one. But Democrats believe the package of legislation aimed at riots is far too vague, and could impact people simply expressing their first amendment rights.More >>
Madison's mayor reacts to the Reich Brothers purchasing the former Oscar Mayer facility.More >>
Medical professionals at the Monroe Clinic say they are starting to see more cases of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as season depression, now that the weather is starting to get cooler.More >>
Madison Mayor Soglin will announce at a meeting on Thursday his plan for a voluntary program for professional salt application.More >>
New numbers from the Madison Police Department show overdoses from the drug are up 205 percent. It's especially startling for those who respond to help.More >>
Homecoming will be in full swing Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 with a variety of events for alumni and students.More >>
