Packers' Rodgers placed on injured reserve, out for at least 8 weeks

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve, which means he will be out of action for at least eight games..

The transaction was announced Friday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy reported Friday morning that "everything went very well" with the surgery on QB Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone, and the two-time MVP is recovering.

Rodgers had the surgery on his broken collarbone at an undisclosed out-of-town location Thursday, and Head Coach Mike McCarthy said he will not be at the game against the Saints on Sunday, according to a Packers' news release.

Rodgers broke a collarbone during a first quarter hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr during last Sunday's game.