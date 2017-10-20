Saturday events for UW homecoming 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- Homecoming will be in full swing Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 with a variety of events for alumni and students.

OCT 21

Alumni Park Badger Home Football Pre-Game Open House. Tours of the park and exhibits, plus light refreshments in One Alumni Place.

OCT 21

Badger Family Reunion Tailgate and Watch Party. In honor of more than 100 years of Wisconsin Athletics, alumni and current students of color are invited to come together to build relationships, strengthen the community, and celebrate being Badgers!

OCT 21

BADGER HUDDLE Homecoming Tailgate. The official Homecoming party — overflowing with fun, food, and festivities — is the place for Badgers to be.

OCT 21

Wisconsin vs. Maryland Football Game, Root for the Badgers as they battle the Terrapins at the Homecoming game.