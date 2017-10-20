Platteville police search for lone bank robber

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- Platteville police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank early Friday afternoon.

Police responded about 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 to a hold-up alarm at the American Bank and Trust.

The robber, who stole an undisclosed amount of cash, is described as a white male, in his 40s, about 5’7” – 5’8” tall with a clean shaven face and head.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a tightly fitted black t-shirt, and blue jeans, according to photos released by police.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured during the incident and the robber was last see leaving on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Platteville Police Department, (608)348-2313.