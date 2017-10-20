Sheriff: Care worker claims sex with disabled woman "against my will"

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint against a care worker states he concedes he had a sexual encounter with a vulnerable, disabled woman in his care, but claims it was "...against my will."



29-year old Joel Nesler was charged Friday with second degree sexual assault, as he appeared for a court hearing through video conference from the Columbia County jail.



The complaint says the sexual assault took place Oct. 14 at group home near Pardeeville on Laura Drive.



According to the complaint, the victim said she had a crush on Nesler and was "...the one who got iit started."



Court documents say Nesler initially told a detective he rebuffed the woman's attempt tto kiss him. But records state Nesler later conceded a sexual encounter took place.



" 'I did have sexual intercourse with her but it was not...It was against my will,' " authorities say Nesler told a detective.



The complaint says Nesler maintains he feared repercussions if she rejected the client-woman.



Despite the felony sex-related charge, District Attorney Jane Kohlwey asked for no cash bail for Nesler. Reserve Judge James Miller set Nesler's bail as a signature bond.



Authorities say Nesler had been working at the group home for two months. He was terminated shortly after the woman's accusation surfaced.



A state health services department spokesperson says the residential facility's client total is small enough to be below the threshold to require a state license, but says a private, credentialing agency under state purview has responsibility for monitoring the home's compliance with rules of operations. The state official says that agency will review the circumstances surrounding Neslter's alleged actions.



Nesler's next court date is in December.