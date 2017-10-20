Madison photography exhibit gives voice to domestic violence survivors

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, there's a big event Saturday to help survivors of abuse.

A Day in My Shoes is a project about women helping women.

Madison native and photographer Amy Martin Friedman has taken this mission around the country.

"A Day in My Shoes is a project that I conceived nine years ago in San Francisco, initially wanting to give back through a much bigger concept than I ever thought possible."

Earlier this year, she came back home to Madison, to photograph women anonymously, in their favorite pair of shoes.

Some are survivors of abuse, some are not.

Saturday, those pictures will be on display at Goodman Community Center.

Martin Friedman is herself, a survivor.

"I want women and children and men and young people to walk in here and have a connection and feel like this motivated them to understand a little bit more about what it's like to walk in someone else's shoes."

The proceeds from the photo shoots go to the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health.

Saturday's gallery showing is free to attend.

It's at the Goodman Community Center at 149 Waubesa St, Madison and runs from 4 to 7 p-m.

Martin Friedman will also be selling coffee table books with all the photographs taken in Madison, to help her continue her mission.