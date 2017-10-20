Bucks Lose Home Opener to Cavs, 116-97 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks Lose Home Opener to Cavs, 116-97

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

LeBron James had 24 points and eight assists, and Kyle Korver hit three straight 3s in a decisive third-quarter run to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-97 on Friday night.
   Kevin Love added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs. Their 15-5 spurt over the final 4:25 of the third quarter, sparked by Korver's long-range shooting, opened a 13-point lead. Cleveland led by double digits most of the rest of the way to spoil the Bucks' home opener.
   The defending Eastern Conference champions started the season with a second straight victory over an East contender after beating the Boston Celtics in their home opener.
   Korver finished with 17 points and was 5 of 6 from 3-point territory.
   Milwaukee's Giannis Antetopounmpo had 34 points on 15-of-22 shooting, along with eight rebounds and eight assists. Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points.
   But the Bucks had trouble early on keeping up with the Cavaliers in the paint, where Cleveland held a 64-50 edge. Jae Crowder added 14 points, providing an active presence in the lane.
   The Cavs were 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, but powered their way to a 55-49 halftime lead by attacking the basket. They were nearly unstoppable once they found their shot from long range.
   At one point, James hesitated for a couple seconds after being left alone at the top of the 3-point arc. Antetopounmpo then took a couple steps out from near the bucket before James hit the open look for a 101-86 lead with 6:19 left.

TIP-INS
   Cavaliers: Six Cavs scored in double figures. ... After hitting at least 10 3s in all four meetings last season with Milwaukee, the Cavaliers finished 11 of 26 from behind the arc. They were 9 of 16 in the second half. ...  Cleveland missed its first eight 3-pointers before Korver hit two in a row in late in the second quarter. ... Love had an active first half with 13 points and six rebounds.
   Bucks: Brogdon and Tony Snell (nine points) combined to start 3 of 5 from 3-point range in the first quarter, converting on open looks after defenders converged on driving teammates in the lane. The Bucks cooled off and went 3 of 16 the rest of the first half from behind the arc. ... The team signed F Joel Bolomboy to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds as a rookie last season for Utah.

UP NEXT
   Cavaliers: Host the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.
   Bucks: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • #1 Badgers Women's Hockey bury Bemidji State

    #1 Badgers Women's Hockey bury Bemidji State

    The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team scored three times in a six-minute span in the second period to power past Bemidji State, 5-1, on Friday night at LaBahn Arena. After giving up a power-play goal in the first period, the Wisconsin (9-0-0, 3-0-0-0 WCHA) offense came to life in the second, scoring three quick goals to put the Badgers up 3-1 over Bemidji State (1-5-1, 0-3-0-0 WCHA).  Senior Claudia Kepler tallied her team-leading sixth goal on a Badger&n...More >>
    The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team scored three times in a six-minute span in the second period to power past Bemidji State, 5-1, on Friday night at LaBahn Arena. After giving up a power-play goal in the first period, the Wisconsin (9-0-0, 3-0-0-0 WCHA) offense came to life in the second, scoring three quick goals to put the Badgers up 3-1 over Bemidji State (1-5-1, 0-3-0-0 WCHA).  Senior Claudia Kepler tallied her team-leading sixth goal on a Badger&n...More >>

  • Week 8 of Sports Extra

    Week 8 of Sports Extra

    Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.

    More >>

    Lance Veeser, Amy Gill and Alec Ausmus preview Saturday's Wisconsin game against Maryland and Sunday's match-up between the Packers and Saints.

    More >>

  • Badgers to play on Friday night again next season

    Badgers to play on Friday night again next season

    For the second straight season, the Badgers football team will begin on a Friday night. The Big Ten announcing some schedule changes for the 2018 season. Among those changes, Wisconsin will now host Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31st.  The Badgers opened this season with a 59-10 win over Utah State on a Friday night. That game drew the smallest crowd of season thus far at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is a list of Big Ten games that have been moved to different dates for the 2...More >>
    For the second straight season, the Badgers football team will begin on a Friday night. The Big Ten announcing some schedule changes for the 2018 season. Among those changes, Wisconsin will now host Western Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 31st.  The Badgers opened this season with a 59-10 win over Utah State on a Friday night. That game drew the smallest crowd of season thus far at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is a list of Big Ten games that have been moved to different dates for the 2...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.