UW alumni investing in the university's future

MADISON (WKOW) --- They're returning to Madison at a time of change for the university -- highlighted by recent news of a proposed merger of two-year and four-year UW schools and a potential cut of the MBA program.

It's also homecoming weekend at UW. A time when alumni get to come back and relive their college days.

But for some alumni, like Jamie Gitter, it's also about investing in the future of the university.

Not only did the 1992 graduate meet his wife at UW-Madison, but his son is a sophomore.

“Coming back every year just means the world to my wife and I,” Gitter said.

He joins thousands of other graduates who play a big role in helping the university achieve its mission.

“We have over 400,000 alumni around the world,” said Sarah Schutt, Chief Alumni Officer and Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

“We support the university both financially. We support them emotionally, spiritually,” Gitter said.

At a time when the UW system's budget is being cut.

“We're midway through a 7-year comprehensive campaign where our goal is $3.2 billion. We have reached the $2.2 billion mark through the generosity of thousands of alumni,” Schutt said.

Schutt said alumni are passionate about investing in the future of current students.

“But what they really, really value about their UW experience is how it changed them as a person and how they become who they are as a person. And they want to make sure that today's students have that same experience and opportunities.”

In honor of their generosity, the university dedicated a new park that recognizes alumni contributions.

“The park has exhibits that tells the story of more than 120 alumni,” said Mary Carbine, Managing Director, Alumni Park.