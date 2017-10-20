1 Badgers Women's Hockey bury Bemidji State

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team scored three times in a six-minute span in the second period to power past Bemidji State, 5-1, on Friday night at LaBahn Arena.

After giving up a power-play goal in the first period, the Wisconsin (9-0-0, 3-0-0-0 WCHA) offense came to life in the second, scoring three quick goals to put the Badgers up 3-1 over Bemidji State (1-5-1, 0-3-0-0 WCHA).

Senior Claudia Kepler tallied her team-leading sixth goal on a Badger power play early in the third period before Sophia Shaver scored her second in three games to round out the scoring for the Badgers.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications