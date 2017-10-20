Friends get violently ill after eating venison

BROOKFIELD (WKOW) -- A man from Brookfield and nine of his friends are trying to figure out why all of them got really sick after a retreat together.

Scott Mathison and the group were in Black River Falls three weeks ago, where he and his friends ate home-cooked wild venison. Mathison says they're convinced the venison made them sick.

"I found out one of the other guys was sick, and then I found another one was sick and so we started calling and checking and we were all having the exact same symptoms, and we realized we didn't have the flu," Mathison told WISN-TV.

Mathison says their symptoms rule out food poisoning. He says doctors still don't know what made them sick, but antibiotics seem to help.

The Jackson County Health Department says it's aware of the case, but there's no concern for the public.

With hunting season coming up, Mathison says others could benefit from knowing why they got sick.