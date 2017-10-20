Vandals damage, break into Milwaukee church

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police are looking for the person or people behind a vandalism spree at a Milwaukee church.

Officials at Saint Gregory the Great say the vandals knocked over a statue of the Virgin Mary and used the head to break through a glass window.

The parish offices were also trashed.

"We are a catholic school and the items that represent who we are, represent our faith, are destroyed," said Amy Schlegel, the church school principal.

She says the school itself was not damaged.

Police say the vandals also stole several radios.