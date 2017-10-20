Vandals damage, break into Milwaukee church - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vandals damage, break into Milwaukee church

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police are looking for the person or people behind a vandalism spree at a Milwaukee church.

Officials at Saint Gregory the Great say the vandals knocked over a statue of the Virgin Mary and used the head to break through a glass window.

The parish offices were also trashed.

"We are a catholic school and the items that represent who we are, represent our faith, are destroyed," said Amy Schlegel, the church school principal.

She says the school itself was not damaged.

Police say the vandals also stole several radios.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.