Vandals damage, break into Milwaukee church

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.More >>
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.More >>
Hours after Madison Police Chief Mike Koval blogged Wednesday about canceling his "all-access subscription to viewing NFL games" due to players taking a knee during the national anthem, a group of city employees decided to take a knee of their own.More >>
Hours after Madison Police Chief Mike Koval blogged Wednesday about canceling his "all-access subscription to viewing NFL games" due to players taking a knee during the national anthem, a group of city employees decided to take a knee of their own.More >>
Expect traffic delays on westbound Regent Street this morning between Monroe St and Breese Terrace until following clean up from a traffic crash.More >>
Expect traffic delays on westbound Regent Street this morning between Monroe St and Breese Terrace until following clean up from a traffic crash.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Two amazing celestial events are happening Friday night! The annual Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak and Uranus may even be visible to the naked eye.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Two amazing celestial events are happening Friday night! The annual Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak and Uranus may even be visible to the naked eye.More >>
Platteville police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank early Friday afternoon.More >>
Platteville police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank early Friday afternoon.More >>
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.More >>
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.More >>
A Columbia County Sheriff's detective says a care worker at a group home admits to sexual contact with a disabled clientMore >>
A Columbia County Sheriff's detective says a care worker at a group home admits to sexual contact with a disabled clientMore >>
Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) is trying to lure Amazon's 2nd headquarters to Madison.More >>
Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) is trying to lure Amazon's 2nd headquarters to Madison.More >>
Formal criminal charges are now filed against Cassandra Nygren, the daughter of state assemblyman John Nygren.More >>
Formal criminal charges are now filed against Cassandra Nygren, the daughter of state assemblyman John Nygren.More >>
Hours after Madison Police Chief Mike Koval blogged Wednesday about canceling his "all-access subscription to viewing NFL games" due to players taking a knee during the national anthem, a group of city employees decided to take a knee of their own.More >>
Hours after Madison Police Chief Mike Koval blogged Wednesday about canceling his "all-access subscription to viewing NFL games" due to players taking a knee during the national anthem, a group of city employees decided to take a knee of their own.More >>
Some Republican state lawmakers want to make it a felony to participate in a riot, or carry out several other activities during one. But Democrats believe the package of legislation aimed at riots is far too vague, and could impact people simply expressing their first amendment rights.More >>
Some Republican state lawmakers want to make it a felony to participate in a riot, or carry out several other activities during one. But Democrats believe the package of legislation aimed at riots is far too vague, and could impact people simply expressing their first amendment rights.More >>
Madison's mayor reacts to the Reich Brothers purchasing the former Oscar Mayer facility.More >>
Madison's mayor reacts to the Reich Brothers purchasing the former Oscar Mayer facility.More >>
Homecoming will be in full swing Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 with a variety of events for alumni and students.More >>
Homecoming will be in full swing Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 with a variety of events for alumni and students.More >>