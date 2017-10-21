Menasha crisis support volunteer returns from Las Vegas

MENASHA (WKOW) -- A woman from Wisconsin is back home after spending a week helping survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Julia Lenoble of Menasha is a member of the Fox Cities victim Crisis Response Team, which works with police departments to provide emotional support for crime victims.

Lenoble says she worked 14-hour days, tending to the needs of the shooting survivors.

"I would be with them anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours. We would be with them until the time they walked out the door."

Lenoble says she worked with more than 100 people.

She says the week was exhausting, emotional, humbling and life-changing.