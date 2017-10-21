SILVER ALERT: Authorities search for missing Town of Geneva man

TOWN OF GENEVA (WKOW) -- James Demeuse, 70, has been missing since Friday afternoon according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A silver alert has been issued because he is thought to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

The release says Demeuse was wearing a blue Fila shirt, black pants and white Nike tennis shoes when he went missing. Demeuse is white, 5'7", 160 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of the devil on his right forearm. Authorities say someone matching this description was seen walking in the median of HWY 12 in the area of mile marker 327, between Elkhorn and Lake Geneva.

If you have any information on where Demeuse could be, you can contact the Town of Geneva Police Dept. at 262-723-3700.